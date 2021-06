Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game as Argentina edged past fierce local rivals Uruguay in a disappointing Copa America clash on Friday. The victory sent Argentina joint top of Group A with Chile on four points while Uruguay remain pointless. These two sides played the first ever international match outside the United Kingdom and have played each other more times than any other local rivals. They’ve won the Copa 29 times between them but familiarity can breed caution and for much of the encounter they canceled each other out.