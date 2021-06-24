Delta coronavirus variant doubling biweekly, now 20% of samples, Fauci says

A former White House adviser has described the Delta variant as “coronavirus on steroids” as cases of the strain hit rural Kansas and Mississippi.Former White House senior adviser for the administration’s coronavirus response, Andy Slavitt, made the worrying analogy in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday.“Look, I think we should think of this as Covid on steroids,” he said. “Before, you walked into a room it took you 10 minutes to get exposed to Covid now you could get exposed in something like five minutes.”The former White House adviser said that those who “haven’t been vaccinated should...