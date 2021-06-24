Loki Episode 3 Reaction and Easter Egg Breakdown (With Video)
Loki episode 3 brought us to a brand new time and planet, and it might have actually brought an Infinity Stone back into play. This is your Loki episode 3 breakdown in article form below and video form above. It's a spoiler-filled theory session so you’ve been warned! Feel free to bookmark the page and come back tomorrow! The quick review of this character-developing side quest comes at the end, following a theory that Infinity Stones are coming back into play after being billed as paperweights. Lots of Marvel Easter eggs and ties to the MCU and comics here, so let’s jump in!comicbook.com