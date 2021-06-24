Clone High Revival Gets a Major Update From Chris Miller and Phil Lord

I loved Clone High. I wasn’t allowed to watch a show like this when I was a teen so I watched it a few years later. This show was one of the many gems my husband introduced me to and it’s returning! There was news of the Clone High reboot last year, but you never know when the stars can’t align and everything falls apart. The saying ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ comes to mind which was hard because I’ve wanted the show to get rebooted. The news of the return being official happened in February and Christopher Miller sent out a tweet yesterday sharing the news of their table read. So everything is coming together. I can’t wait!