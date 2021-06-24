Cancel
Movies

Clone High Revival Gets a Major Update From Chris Miller and Phil Lord

By Russ Burlingame
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Miller, one-half of the writing and producing duo behind animated hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, took to Twitter today to announce that another of his long-awaited projects was going to have its first table read. Clone High, an animated series centered on a high school for the clones of famous historical figures, is coming back faster than most fans probably expected. No word on what characters of cast members will be joining stalwarts like Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), and Cleopatra (Christa Miller) this time around, but it seems as though we are now at the point in the process where we will find out more soon.

