Madden NFL 22 Trailer Reveals Franchise Mode Improvements

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new video, Electronic Arts has revealed information about Madden NFL 22's franchise mode. The mode will give players greater access to the overall coaching staff, from the head coach, to the offensive and defensive coordinators, to player personnel. This year's game will even have an RPG-style talent tree system, allowing greater ability to make the franchise staff fit the player's specific style. Using the talent tree system will require staff points. Staff points are earned weekly through various accomplishments in the game. There will apparently be 60 talents to choose from when the game launches, and more will be released down the line.

