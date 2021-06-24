Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego Regional Planning Agency Seeks Public Input on Future of Transportation

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
The San Diego Association of Governments will conduct the fourth of six virtual open houses seeking public input on the future of transportation in the region Thursday.

Thursday’s open house will focus on proposed improvements in East San Diego County and will run from 6-8 p.m. The meeting can be joined at zoom.us/j/98792658224#success.

Input gathered in the full series will inform the agency’s efforts to make transportation across the region faster, fairer and cleaner.

Spanish interpretation is provided at each meeting.

The final two meetings in the series conducted by the transportation planning and decision-making agency will be held Monday and next Wednesday.

