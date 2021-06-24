Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows
Summer arrived a few days ago and that means that it’s time for “SummerSin 2021,” Saturday night at Hattrix. As expected it will be a night of heavy music, with three area bands performing and hosted by Celeste and Morgan of Hexen Arcane. Revolution-X will throw down some Midwest metal with some sleaze rock. Ratbatspider brings to the table Brew City horror punk along with, ummm, “Martian metal” influences. Well said. There’s also a cool “new to me” band on the bill. Bellhead is a Chicagoland post-punk duo of two bass guitars and a drum machine.www.kenoshanews.com