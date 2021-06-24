Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Sunday is the official start of summer and when it comes to live music, the coming months are looking promising. I can’t believe I’m saying this, considering that earlier in the year I was prepared for the summer of 2021 to be a repeat of 2020. But as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel continues to shine brighter, live music is slowly but surely making its way back. And it’s not only outdoor shows that are on the horizon; indoor venues are starting to open their doors as well.