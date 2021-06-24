Cancel
Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Pa. — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it...

Crew’s three-game winning streak ends in loss to Philadelphia Union

The Columbus Crew traveled to take on the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, looking for the team’s fourth straight win but was met instead with a feisty Union side who handed the Black & Gold their third loss of the season. The deciding goal came from Jamiro Monteiro in the 24th minute and sent Columbus back home without a point.
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 0, Final

90+5’ - Flach picks off the pass and the ref whistles for the final time. Union win it 1-0. 90+4’ - We have a Union debut! Alvas Powell comes on for Mbaizo. 90+3’ - Sloppy defense by the Union here and they are really saved by poor shot selection by Columbus.
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew falls to Philadelphia Union 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TheColumbus Crew fell to the Philadelphia Union 1-0 Wednesday night in the first of a two-game road trip. The Crew out-shot the Union 8-5 and held 62% percent of the possession, but couldn't find a way past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. Philadelphia's Jamiro Monteiro scored the...
philadelphiaunion.com

Box Score | Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

Chester, PA. (June 23, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union returned to full capacity at home at Subaru Par to play Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The last time the two teams played, the Union were able to grab a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions in a 0-0 draw. This time, The Boys in Blue collected all three points after a 1-0 win to keep their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. The Union struck got on the board when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slotted a goal past the Columbus goalkeeper in the 24th minute. The goal was Monteiro’s second of the season and ended the Union’s four-game goalless streak against the Crew. Determined to hold onto the lead in the second half, the Union remained organized while creating a few chances. Andre Blake would prove to be the difference after a crucial save that gave him the 500th save of his MLS career. With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
columbuscrew.com

RECAP | Crew fall 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union on the road

A stout Philadelphia Union defense held the Columbus Crew to two shots on goal in a match that was there for the taking, though the Black & Gold ultimately came up short 1-0 on Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia's Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute...
sunny95.com

Union 1, Crew 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. The Crew’s (4-3-2) Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at...
