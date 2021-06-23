Todd Partridge named CEO of The MoveIt Companies
BREDA: Todd Partridge was named CEO of The MoveIt Companies, capping off his 32-year career with the specialized “white-glove” logistics company. In his new role as CEO, Partridge said he would like to continue to increase the companies’ focus on “hands-on” services for sensitive and high-value freight, and continue the growth across all sectors of the three MoveIt Companies; Blanket Wrap, Truckload, LTL, Distribution and Supply Chain Management.www.carrollspaper.com