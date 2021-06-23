FAO and Spain pledge to continue collaborating closely on global food security and nutrition
The Director-General of FAO, QU Dongyu, was joined by Spain's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas Puchades, and Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ángeles Moreno Bau, at a virtual event to release the first edition of their Partnership Report entitled FAO + Spain: Working for global food security and nutrition to mark their long-standing co-operation.www.fao.org