Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gavin Sawchuk Didn't Waste Another Minute in Committing to the Sooners

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dieeq_0adcCMXy00
Valor Christian High School

Gavin Sawchuk wasn’t planning on committing to the Sooners, at least not yet.

Headed into last weekend’s ChampU BBQ, Sawchuk had actually told his family he was looking to avoid pledging his future to Oklahoma, but he couldn’t deny the feeling he got when he was on campus and met with the coaching staff.

“Going into it I knew I didn’t want to commit there on the spot,” Sawchuk told Amanda Guerra on CBS Sports HQ. “But the place felt right so I decided to pull the trigger.”

Sawchuk had gotten plenty of advice from many different players throughout his recruitment, but he said one piece of advice stuck out above the rest.

“The best advice I’ve had and kind of heard it all around from everybody was when you get to the place, you’ll know it’s home,” he said.

Once he sat down in DeMarco Murray’s office during the ChampU BBQ, Sawchuk didn’t need to extend his recruitment any longer, because he knew exactly where he was.

READ MORE CHAMPU BBQ:

“For me, Oklahoma was home,” he said. “I had the feeling so I was ready to go.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound product of Valor Christian High School in Littleton, CO, is a consensus top five running back in the country. His explosive track speed allows him to dart past defenses in the open field, and Sawchuk’s ability to stop and start on a dime allows him to find holes and bob and weave his way forward.

Now, he said he’s very excited for the opportunity to get coached by Murray, a guy who he likens his skillset to.

“Being able to be coached by DeMarco, he’s fresh out of the league. He’s very similar to what my game is I would say, and it’s gonna be great being able to learn from him,” Sawchuk said. “They see what I can be as a running back. Being able to be versatile in all phases of the game, running the ball, catching the ball. So that’s one thing they definitely see in me.”

Though most of his recruitment was hampered by the pandemic, Sawchuk said he was able to get out and see a few schools who were in on him early, like Oklahoma, to help his recruitment along.

“I was blessed I was able to get some of those offers early so I made a good amount of trips before COVID hit,” he said. “But COVID made it really hard. It was great that we were able to get on Zoom calls, be able to talk to coaches over the phone, so that was amazing being able to do that, but it was definitely tough.”

Committing to Oklahoma is just the beginning for Sawchuk, as he said he has lofty goals once he gets on campus. Along with being a great leader and winning a National Championship, Sawchuk said he wants to be the first Oklahoma running back to win the historic Doak Walker award as the top running back in the nation.

“I want to improve my game all around,” he said. “I’m really excited for it.”

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
286
Followers
454
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doak Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#American Football#Cbs Sports Hq#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLegotasticsports.com

Meet Kyler Murray’s Girlfriend Morgan LeMasters

The identity of Kyler Murray's girlfriend has largely been a mystery. A quick Google search reveals a couple of articles that were only guessing at who the Cardinals quarterback was in a relationship with. Thanks to WAGs Unfiltered we now know Murray's girlfriend's name. Her name is Morgan LeMasters and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided. Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: There’s Been 1 ‘Common Complaint’ With Tim Tebow

Since Tim Tebow was first connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the media has flocked to organization’s facility with questions. Now that he’s suited up and practiced with the team at OTAs, there’s more information to analyze and sort through about the 33-year-old trying to make a comeback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB is one of the worst draft picks from the last 15 years

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder was among those selected by PFF in a recent list of the worst first-round picks in the NFL Draft since 2006. After witnessing the career of the legendary Brett Favre crumble in front of their eyes in 2010, the Minnesota Vikings decided to use their first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft on former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Former Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

On Sunday afternoon, former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, where he will be coached by former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal early last week. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Washington, D.C product...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Broncos Wide Receiver Shares What Tim Tebow Was Like

Tim Tebow last played in an NFL regular season game with the New York Jets in 2012, but it was with the Denver Broncos where he made his biggest impact. A 2010 first-round draft pick, Tebow started 14 games for the Broncos over two seasons and was the team’s primary starter in 2011. Denver reached the playoffs and won a Wild Card game with Tebow under center, even if the onetime Florida star’s playing style was unconventional.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Announces Transfer Portal Addition

Oklahoma has landed — quite literally — the perfect pitcher to replace Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile. OU announced the addition of graduate transfer Hope Trautwein from the University of North Texas on Friday. Softball fans will remember her as the pitcher who struck out 21 of 21 batters in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach Cal Rumors

It seems like every year there’s a report linking Kentucky head coach John Calipari to the NBA, and 2021 is no exception. On Wednesday morning, Yahoo Sports insider Vincent Goodwill reported that several NBA executives believe Coach Cal could make the jump from college to the pros. “Calipari is a...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLPopculture

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Reveals Which Team He Wants to Play for Next Season

Deshaun Watson is still looking to be traded despite the legal issues surrounding him. And it looks like the Houston Texans quarterback knows where exactly he wants to play next season. Watson's former teammate, Kareem Jackson, appeared on the Catchin Fades with Aqib Talib podcast and revealed that Watson told him he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.