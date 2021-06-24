Beal throws cg shutout to send Rockport baseball to semis

For the second straight game, the Rockport baseball team has advanced in the Division 4 North State Tournament behind a dominant pitching performance from a senior captain. Kyle Beal went the distance in Wednesday's sectional quarterfinal, shutting out No. 2 Mystic Valley with nine strikeouts to lead No. 7 Rockport to an 8-0 win. The win comes two days after senior captain Jake Engel struck out 14 in a complete game victory over Matignon in the First Round.