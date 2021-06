The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards is set to take place Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST. (5 p.m. PDT). The awards show will air on CBS and stream on FuboTV and Paramount+. The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.