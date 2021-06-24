Gloucester softball gets back to the semifinals with win over NR
The Gloucester softball team was playing a near copy of itself in Wednesday's Division 2 North Quarterfinals at North Reading. The sixth-seeded Fishermen and third-seeded Hornets are built similarly with an all around game and little to no weaknesses to take advantage of. Wednesday's quarterfinal came down to execution, and it was Gloucester that turned in the superior execution in a 4-2 win at North Reading High School.www.gloucestertimes.com