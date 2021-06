BEIJING — He stood in Tiananmen Square, wearing sneakers, track pants and a black T-shirt printed with the date of a massacre. It was June 4, 2019, the 30th anniversary of the killing of hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Dong Zehua, then 28, hadn't even been born when tanks clattered over the square and the world watched. The events on that bloody day in 1989 weren't taught in school or ever mentioned in Chinese media. But Dong knew what had happened.