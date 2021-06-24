Cancel
Mississippi State

Deputies seek help to find missing Mississippi teen

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
MARKS, Miss. — Officers in North Mississippi are asking for help to locate a missing 16-year-old Marks girl.

Savannah Sanderson was last seen Sunday, June 20, at her home in Marks, the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office said.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds with a slim build.

She has brown hair and dark eyes with a scar under her right eye.

If you have information or have seen her, please contact the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at 662-326-3131 or your local law enforcement agency.

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

