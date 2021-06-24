Cancel
Bucks vs. Hawks: Fans upset having to listen to Reggie Miller with Marv Albert for Eastern Conference Finals

Cover picture for the articleSome NBA fans who were looking forward to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals were not thrilled about Reggie Miller being on the call. The Eastern Conference Finals are officially underway on Wednesday night, as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1. The Bucks just completed what many thought was impossible by eliminating the heavily-favored Brooklyn Nets in the second-round. As for the Hawks, their Cinderella run continues after they knocked out the New York Knicks in the opening round and upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals.

