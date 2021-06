Could the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers be Trevor Story trade partners? An article in The Athletic pieced together a trade, so let’s take a look at it. In this article (subscription required), writers from The Athletic covering both the Brewers and Rockies discussed what a trade that would send Trevor Story to Milwaukee might take. Considering that Story’s contract expires at the end of the season, it’s a possibility that whatever team would acquire the All-Star shortstop in a trade might not be able to keep him past the end of this season.