After hearing Britney Spears speak about the damaging effects of her conservatorship at yesterday’s court hearing, we’re all reeling. Between the details of how her finances have been controlled, as well as the shocking fact that her reproductive choices are not her own, it’s becoming more and more clear that the #FreeBritney movement needs to succeed. Celebrities from Mariah Carey to Halsey have voiced support for Spears, as has her famous former ex, Justin Timberlake.