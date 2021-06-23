The Experience, Alameda: See Spot Run!

Growing up in London, Nigerian-Brit Jade Akintola didn’t spend much time in the great outdoors. She was very much a city girl, and that theme continued when she moved to Brooklyn. But during the pandemic, Akintola—who has a background in branding and marketing, and is a founding member of the creative studio Matte Projects—began finding solace in going to the beach or hiking. But when she started shopping for these outings, she began to notice a troubling pattern. “I was very surprised at the limitations of the product offerings, and just what the landscape looks like in terms of outdoor goods [for people of color],” says Akintola. “I wanted something that wasn't Australian, bohemian, or nautical.” She decided then and there: She wanted to launch her own brand.