It’s Up There: How to Get Your Hands on Detroit’s Newest Game
Saturday night plans have just been elevated thanks to a local Detroiter and her idea to create a card game celebrating the city. It’s Up There: The Ultimate Detroit Drinking Game is a 72-card deck that features tasks only Detroiters would know. Marketing under the slogan “guaranteed to get you lit,” Detroit’s newest game is specifically geared towards the 21 and up crowd and requires alcohol, friends and a sound base of Detroit knowledge.michiganchronicle.com