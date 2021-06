This vegan pumpkin soup, made with hearty coconut milk, is one of my favorite recipes ever!. Mixed in with the spiciness of the red chillies, the fiery black pepper and then the sweetness of the pumpkin makes this simple soup so, so tasty. It can be a main (as it was in our family, served with jasmine rice) or it can be a side to other Thai dishes. Or it can simply be a starter. Whatever you choose it for, you are sure to love this one.