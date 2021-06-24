Talladega resident's granddaughter gives reading at city library on children's book based on her
The Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega hosted a somewhat unusual and very special reading Wednesday afternoon. Olivia Beck, a 10-year-old girl from Fredrick, Md., read “Adventurous Olivia’s Alphabet Quest” to a group of family and friends. The reading was both unusual and special because the author of the book, Florenza Denise Lee, based the title character on the young girl who gave the reading.www.annistonstar.com