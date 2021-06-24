Cancel
Rocket League Summer Road Trip Returns On July 1st

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsyonix has revealed that they will be bringing back Rocket League's Summer Road Trip event starting on July 1st, as several cars return. Some of the awesome cars that will be coming back up for purchase will be K.I.T.T., the DeLorean, and the Jurassic Park jeep. We got the details below of what's all being brought back on the schedule as this is a golden opportunity for people who didn't snag these the first time around to pick them up again.

bleedingcool.com
