Rocket League Summer Road Trip Returns On July 1st

It has been quite some time since the world was introduced to LEGO Super Mario. Since the iconic plumber's LEGO launch in 2020, we have seen a lot of expansion sets, mini mystery packs, and even some special power-ups. Collectors have even received new characters like Yoshi as well as Luigi, who is finally coming late this year. With the announcement of Luigi. LEGO has also revealed that the Super Mario Bros. will be able to team up for new 2-player adventures for the LEGO Universe. Connected via Bluetooth, the Plumber Bros can team up and get extra coins from in-sync actions like jumping, flipping, and teaming up on enemies.