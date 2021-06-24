Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pritzker Military Museum & Library Bestows Its Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing to Author Margaret MacMillan

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce that professor of international history and award-winning author, Margaret MacMillan, is the 15th recipient of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing. The award will be presented when MacMillan is honored at the 2021 Liberty Gala. The annual event will be held on October 21 and is the non-profit’s main fundraiser each year.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Paris, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Macmillan
Person
Antony Beevor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Military History#War#Prweb#Canadian#Oxford University#The University Of Toronto#The University Of Oxford#British#The U S Armed Forces#The Museum Library#Pritzkermilitary Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...