The Spin: No vote on renaming Chicago’s LSD as City Council meeting devolves | Biden takes aim at Chicago crime | Emhoff in Chicago: Vaccinations are ‘not political’

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks to vaccination volunteers and community organizers at an Esperanza Health Center vaccination site in the Englewood neighborhood as part of the“ We Can Do This” vaccination bus tour on June 23, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Jose M. Osorio

President Joe Biden’s administration is going after crime in Chicago and other major metropolitan areas by launching “cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces,” the Justice Department announced this week. The aim is to interrupt the supply chain “in significant firearms trafficking corridors,” the department said.

Biden in the last few hours laid out more details about a wider crime-fighting plan, but as The Associated Press pointed out, it’s a tricky political issue. The surge in crime is a Republican talking point that has the GOP accusing Democratic leaders of being soft on crime.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her top cop have been facing increasing pressure to curb skyrocketing Chicago violence. Last month, she announced her administration would focus on 15 police beats — largely on the South and West sides — that she said account for a major chunk of the city’s violent crime.

Meantime, civility seems to be hanging by a thread when it comes to some members of Chicago’s City Council and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. An argument erupted today over Lightfoot’s hand-picked city attorney. The controversy delayed a vote not only to confirm the appointment but also a vote on the controversial proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive for the city’s Black founder, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable. My colleagues John Byrne and Gregory Pratt have all the details below.

And second gentleman Douglas Emhoff was in Chicago today, as part of the White House’s push to boost vaccine numbers. It comes less than two weeks before President Joe Biden’s self-imposed deadline to get at least one vaccine shot in the arms of at least 70% American adults.

Emhoff traveled to an Englewood barbershop and a West Englewood health clinic — neighborhoods where vaccination efforts have been aimed at the city’s Black and Latino communities, among the hardest hit by COVID-19. One of Emhoff’s messages here was that the COVID-19 vaccine has nothing to do with politics — it’s about safety.

The Washington Post writes: “President Biden delivered remarks Wednesday afternoon on his administration’s plan to prevent gun crime, amid a recent rise in homicides and other violent crime across the country.”

Biden said: “Crime historically rises during the summer. As we emerge from this pandemic, with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may be more pronounced than it usually would be.”

Chicago also tends to see a summer spike, but the city has been struggling with shootings all year.

The Post’s Felicia Sonmez, Eugene Scott and Colby Itkowitz detail Biden’s crime-fighting plan, writing: “The president announced that he is directing his administration to revoke the licenses of gun sellers who neglect to run required background checks or are caught willfully selling a weapon to a person who is not permitted to have one. He will also allow $350 billion in federal stimulus money to be used instead to fund police departments in areas that have recorded an increase in crime.” More here.

The Justice Department announced yesterday it would launch “cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces” in five metropolitan areas: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C., the DOJ said in a news release.

Designated U.S. attorneys will lead the effort, coordinating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and with state and local law enforcement partners in places where firearms originate and where they are used to commit crimes.

More from Washington: Illinois U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood says talk of raising the cap on state and local deduction on federal taxes is in play as Congress examines ways to fund a new national infrastructure plan. The Tribune’s Rick Pearson has the details here.

Douglas Emhoff in Chicago: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine ‘is not political’

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, said in Chicago today that as he’s traveled the country in recent months to talk up vaccination efforts, he hasn’t once heard people talk about getting inoculated in political terms.

The 56-year-old former entertainment attorney’s stop in Chicago is part of the White House’s “We Can Do This” vaccination bus tour aimed at jump-starting falling vaccine rates. Emhoff made two stops during his brief visit to the city — one at an Englewood barbershop and another at a West Englewood health clinic. Both are located in ZIP codes with some of the lowest rates of inoculation in the city.

“This is not political — this is not a political issue. Vaccines are about us, it’s about our country,” he told health care workers and volunteers and an otherwise friendly crowd at a rally outside Esperanza Health Center Southwest. In the audience clapping at his remarks was fellow Democrat Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton along with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady as well as Chicago’s first lady, Amy Eshleman.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, a Chicago Democrat, was also on hand when Emhoff visited It’s Official Barbershop. Read my full story here.

Lollapalooza tickets, Grubhub gift cards, at-home vaccination latest incentives Chicago is offering residents to get vaccine as delta variant spreads, the Tribune’s Alice Yin writes. More details here.

No vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for DuSable as City Council adjourns amid fight over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new Law Department nominee

John Byrne and Gregory Pratt write: “Aldermen on Wednesday temporarily derailed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s appointment of a new top city lawyer over the Law Department’s treatment of Anjanette Young in her lawsuit over an infamous botched police raid.

“The spat again delayed an expected vote on a plan to rename Chicago’s storied Lake Shore Drive in honor of the city’s Black founder, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.”

How it unfolded: “When the City Council began the usually ceremonial process of considering Lightfoot’s nomination of Celia Meza as corporation counsel, Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez announced he and South Side Ald. Jeanette Taylor would be deferring the action ‘in light of everything going on with Anjanette Young.’”

Byrne and Pratt note that rather than waiting for the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting in July to consider the Meza appointment, Lightfoot adjourned the council until Friday to handle it then. More details, including the heated end of the meeting and some finger-pointing, here.

Lightfoot to hold a virtual political fundraiser billed as a Pride celebration . Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be the special guest at the Thursday night event. Tickets range from $75 to $12,000, with proceeds going to the mayor’s Light PAC, a political action committee she started to support preferred local candidates. Big-money donors will be feted to a downtown reception where they can watch the virtual presentation.

Federal prosecutors investigating Cook County land bank, deals involving former employee: records

The Tribune’s Alice Yin, Jason Meisner and Gregory Pratt write : “Federal prosecutors last month subpoenaed the Cook County Land Bank Authority for records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the program, which was formed to promote economic development in blighted communities that’s also been the subject of controversy.

“The subpoena sent May 21 requested records involving the sale of 24 properties by the land bank as well as emails and other records relating to Mustafaa Saleh, the agency’s former senior asset manager, records released in response to a Tribune Freedom of Information Act request show.

Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, D-Chicago, who serves as the land bank’s chairwoman, characterized the criminal investigation as a “document request” and declined further comment. Meantime, land bank spokeswoman Tarrah Cooper said the agency is cooperating with investigators.

“It’s news to me,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Wednesday when asked about the subpoena. More here.

The investigation appears to be in its early stages, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Cook County voters would decide on property tax hike for Forest Preserves under new plan for November 2022 referendum, Alice Yin reports . Details here.

Fitch shifts Illinois state government’s economic outlook from negative to positive, Rick Pearson reports.

Bribery trial begins for Chicago bank CEO accused of issuing $16 million in loans to Trump’s ex-campaign manager

The Associated Press lays out the details here: A Chicago bank owner traded $16 million in loans to ex-President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager in a bid for a prestigious position in Trump’s administration, a prosecutor told jurors in an opening statement Wednesday before a defense attorney assured them that the banker committed no crimes.

“This is a case about greed, but not greed for money. Greed for power, for prestige, for importance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman said shortly before pointing out Stephen Calk to a Manhattan jury and describing his dealings with Paul Manafort, who led Trump’s presidential campaign for several months five years ago.

She recalled election night 2016, saying that Calk, the former chief executive of The Federal Savings Bank, messaged Manafort after it became clear Trump had won the election to promise that a $9.5 million real estate construction loan that had seemed stalled, if not dead, would be “wrapped up the next day.”

Within weeks, Calk was interviewing at Trump Tower for a position in the administration and was eagerly pushing through another $6.5 million to Manafort so he could finish construction on a Brooklyn condominium and avoid foreclosure, Rothman said.

Manafort, the prosecutor said, was seen by Calk as “his personal piggy bank to try to buy himself prestige and power.” Read the full AP story here.

