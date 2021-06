The owner of an aging downtown Trenton building plans to have it torn down rather than making repairs. Scott Weldon spoke Monday evening to the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board regarding the former American Legion building at 103 East 10th Street. The building board, at their meeting last month, placed it on the nuisance list citing bricks that had fallen from a chimney on the rear side of the structure. Weldon said he purchased the building for a dollar several years ago with the belief he would qualify for grant money while the American Legion would not be eligible; However, Weldon said the grant never came through. He has been paying the taxes. Once the building is inspected for asbestos, Weldon said a demolition permit would be obtained, and a contractor will be hired to tear down the vacant structure. He estimated the cost at $27,000. The city council has budgeted $50,000 for building demolitions this fiscal year, with those projects already lined up.