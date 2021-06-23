Holistic Spa Lands in Hamtramck
Owner Tiara Boyd strikes a power pose. A new Black-owned luxury holistic beauty spa just opened its doors in Hamtramck and promises a unique and personalized experience. The Esthi Queen Healing Spa uses a natural approach to service its clientele. Developing her own line of products, owner and licensed esthetician Tiara Boyd offers facials, mani and pedi treatments and waxing. The location also offers vajacial, a facial meant for delicate spaces and yoni steams, a popular new spa method which uses steam to cleanse private feminine parts.michiganchronicle.com