Emotions ran high Sunday night after USC track star Anna Cockrell qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. According to USC Athletics, "Cockrell had a time of 53.70 to break her own USC record and finished third in the women's 400m hurdles final to qualify to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics. Cockrell, who originally set the school record with a time of 54.68 on the same track to win the 2021 NCAA title, needed to better her school record by nearly a second to advance, so she did, as the fourth-place finisher posted a time of 53.83."