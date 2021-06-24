Cancel
Books & Literature

Author Mechelle Bordeaux's newly released "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" is a poignant yet lighthearted memoir of her journey through her mother's battle with dementia

MEADVILLE, Pa. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. “Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver”: a slim volume reflecting on her relationship with her beloved mother as she slid into the darkness and confusion of dementia until her passing. “Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver” is the creation of published author Mechelle Bordeaux, a former wine and hospitality professional.

Ella Fitzgerald
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Dementia
Apple
Youtube
Posted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Author Jeff Waeger's newly released “Along the Way: My journey of Faith, Family, and Relationships” is an encouraging memoir of love, faith, and service

"Along the Way: My journey of Faith, Family, and Relationships": an inspiring autobiography of faith and family. "Along the Way: My journey of Faith, Family, and Relationships" is the creation of published author,. Jeff Waeger. , a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired from insurance claims and management in...
Houston Chronicle

Dr. Alvin Haywood's newly released "Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!" is a moving tale of how the author overcame cancer

MEADVILLE, Pa. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. “Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!”: a private look into recovery and determination to succeed. “Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!” is the creation of published author Dr. Alvin Haywood, Ed.D., a lifelong student who continues to pursue knowledge regardless of what life throws in the way.
Books & Literature

Writer Ashley C. Ford On Her Memoir 'Somebody's Daughter'

For most of Ashley C. Ford's life, her father was incarcerated for rape. This was especially traumatizing for Ford, as she herself is a survivor of sexual assault. Her new bestselling memoir 'Somebody's Daughter' details her evolving relationship with her father and her own body. "I'm in love with my humanity. I love being a human. I do," she says. "The range of emotions is terrifying and beautiful. The range of actions are terrifying and beautiful that a human can experience, and some of my experiences suck really, really bad. A lot of them are fantastic."
Religion

Sitting Shiva: My Mother's Friends Loved Her Despite Her Personality

Following the funeral, we sat shiva in my mother’s home. Her friends, in their eighties and nineties arrived, plowing their walkers through the snow. One was blind, another bent like a shepherd’s crook. They loved my mother and were her friends forever, just as she was theirs. They sat in her living room with their homecare aides, adjusting to the change from outdoor to indoor temperature, composing themselves before they removed their fur jackets.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Relationship Advice Posted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Family Relationships Posted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Public Health

Pandemic pregnancy: 'Our baby lived for two precious days'

Pregnancy during a pandemic is challenging enough for families, but Jessica Herbert had the added stress of knowing her baby was unlikely to survive. When Jessica, an arboriculturist in York, fell pregnant she and husband Simon were both delighted and nervous, having previously been through seven miscarriages. At the first...
Jamestown, NY

Honoring Her Mother’s Life and History

Early in 2020, the Hall House Research Library at the Fenton History Center received a wonderful gift from one of its patrons, Karen Olson, in the form of a Research & Education Fund in her mother ‘s memory. The reason for this donation goes back several years, and starts with a shared interest in history, mysteries, and puzzles held by Karen and her mother, Jean Vandewark Olson Stowell. It turned out to be the perfect combination for several rewarding years of genealogical ancestor sleuthing. Along the way, they also learned more about Jamestown—their mutual birthplace—and the surrounding area, while uncovering information about their relatives, both known and unknown before the research. Karen’s trips continued even after her mother’s passing in 2009.