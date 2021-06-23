Nola May Nebeker Young – Cache Valley Daily

March 30, 1936 – June 22, 2021 (age 85) Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Nola May Nebeker Young, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Perry, Utah. She was born on March 30, 1936 in Willard, Utah, a daughter of Ezra William and Mary May Korth Nebeker. She was raised in Willard, attended Willard Elementary and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1954. A group of Perry boys dated a group of Willard girls. After dating others, Grant and Nola found their way to each other. Nola married Grant Darwin Young on July 1, 1955 in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2020.