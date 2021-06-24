Severe Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DAVISON...WEST CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CHARLES MIX...BON HOMME...EASTERN DOUGLAS...YANKTON...SOUTHERN HANSON WESTERN TURNER AND HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 841 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clayton to 7 miles southeast of Santee, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A gust to 68 mph was reported earlier at the Fort Randall Dam. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Freeman and Dolton around 905 PM CDT. Marion around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville, Lesterville, Olivet and Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH