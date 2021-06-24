Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Shooting-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaTX1_0adc8sJP00

(Reuters) - Five shooters to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

JIN JONG-OH (SOUTH KOREA)

The 41-year-old Korean has already secured his place as the Olympics’ most successful individual shooter with four golds, including three 50m pistol titles in a row.

Jin, who also won the 10m pistol gold at the 2012 London Games, will be favourite to claim his fifth Olympic gold and set the benchmark even higher.

VINCENT HANCOCK (UNITED STATES)

The 32-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, will once again lead the American challenge in the shotgun range.

Hancock won his first World Championship title at the age of 16 and shot a perfect score in the final of the 2012 London Games to defend the title he had won in Beijing four years ago.

A podium finish eluded him in Rio but he has looked in vintage form during qualifying for Tokyo.

OLENA KOSTEVYCH (UKRAINE)

The Ukrainian is a two-time world champion who won the 10m pistol gold at Athens in 2004 and a couple of bronze medals at the 2012 London Games.

The 36-year-old is back in action after giving birth and is likely to compete in three events in Tokyo, including the mixed team competition.

MANU BHAKER (INDIA)

The Indian teenager could prove a thorn in Kostevych’s side in Tokyo. Bhaker, a youth Olympic gold medallist, has been in sterling form in recent times, particularly dominating the mixed team events, winning all four World Cup series titles in 2019.

NINO SALUKVADZE (GEORGIA)

The Georgian will enter the record books when she becomes the first female athlete to compete in nine Olympics.

Winner of the 25m pistol gold at the 1988 Seoul Games, the 52-year-old has built her own shooting range in her basement with the help of her son and is ready to shine in Tokyo.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Bhaker
Person
Vincent Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Korean#American#Ukrainian#Indian#Georgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
South Korea
Place
Athens
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Related
Sportscultmtl.com

WATCH: Team Canada “Glory From Anywhere” video ahead of Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics starting in just 38 days, Team Canada has launched an inspirational new campaign video called “Glory From Anywhere.” The minute-long video features Canadian athletes Jennifer Abel, Annie Guglia, Damian Warner, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes alongside three inspiring community heroes: teacher Lee Martin, firefighter Shawn Morris and sexual assault survivor turned boxing coach Miranda Kamal.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Five Scots make rugby sevens squads

Five Scots have been selected for Team GB's 24-strong rugby sevens squads for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Alec Coombes, Scotland captain Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Max McFarland will take part in the men's competition from 26-28 July. Hannah Smith will travel for the women's tournament on 29-31...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Tokyo Games: Indian shooting stars ready to shoot | Olympic Games News

“We are in the competitive zone. I will do my best,” said Elavenil Valarivan, world No. 1 in women’s air rifles. She will compete in the women’s air rifle event at the Tokyo Games, alongside Apurvi Chandela, another former world No. 1 in the field. Elavenil shot 630.4 at the European Championship, the penultimate competition before the Games. Scores are an indication of what form it is in. But Valarivan says she will use the World Cup final, starting June 22, to iron out the cracks in her armor. Gracenote chooses her as the future gold medalist for India.
SportsAustralian News

Five weightlifters announced for Australia's Tokyo Olympics team

SYDNEY, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Five weightlifters and another rider were selected on Tuesday for the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, making the total number of athletes selected to 273 of an expected 450-480. With the selection of BMX rider Anthony Dean, the Australian Olympic cycling team was...
Sportssrnnews.com

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans booze, high-fives and autograph hunting for fans

TOKYO (Reuters) -Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers conceded a “sense of celebration” would be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus. Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for the...
Combat Sportskelo.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
SportsPosted by
People

The Tokyo Olympics Officially Start in One Month! What to Know and How to Watch

The start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics is drawing near after the Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From July 21 to Aug. 8, the world's biggest sporting event will occur in Japan - though might look a bit different from past Games. In March, Olympic officials barred overseas guests from attending the event, including the families of athletes. Only Japanese residents themselves will be allowed to watch from the stands.
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

India women's recurve team win gold at World Cup

Paris [France], June 27 (ANI): India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won...
Worldrock947.com

Olympics-Fencing-Resurgent South Korea fencers aim for gold

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympic fencing has long been dominated by Europe but the tide may turn at the Tokyo Olympics with South Korea presenting a line-up of strong players who could put Asia on the map. Although South Korea will miss out on the team foil events, it will compete...
Sportslatestnewspost.com

Tokyo Games: PV Sindhu Must Examine Her Potential Opponents Ahead Of Olympics, Feels Former India Chief Coach | Badminton News

Absence of defending champion Carolina Marin will be an advantage but there are at least six more title contenders at the Tokyo Games and PV Sindhu must examine their past performances to devise a proper strategy, says former India chief coach Vimal Kumar. Sindhu had to settle for a silver five years back at the Rio Games after going down against Marin. The three-time world champion from Spain has pulled out of the Tokyo Games after suffering a knee injury.
Tennisolympics.com

Tokyo 2020: List of Olympic debutants for India

The Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 2021, comprises of 107 athletes who have qualified or named by their respective federations to participate across 17 disciplines. There has been a constant rise in the number of Olympic athletes from India over the past three...
SportsConnecticut Post

Japan backs off on forecast of 30 gold medals at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is backing off a forecast of how many gold medals it will win at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that are set to open next month. Predicting performance in Tokyo could be a problem for many countries, not only Japan. The pandemic has disrupted qualifying events, thrown training into turmoil, and raised questions about worldwide tests for doping.
Sportskeirradnedge.com

Team GB announce badminton team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

—- The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today named the seven players who will compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the badminton squad is announced. Lauren Smith and returning Olympic medallist Marcus Ellis earn an automatic qualification place in the mixed doubles after finishing in eighth spot on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Race to Tokyo rankings.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves offer 4 reasons to watch the Tokyo Olympics

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be well-represented at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Four players on the Wolves’ current roster will compete at this year’s Olympic games. It’s the most in franchise history and includes three first-time Olympians among the group. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves players to play in Olympics for the first...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Tokyo-bound Rahi Sarnobat bags Gold in 25m pistol event

Osijek [Croatia], June 28 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics bound Rahi Sarnobat bagged the Gold medal in 25m pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here in Osijek, Croatia on Monday. Rahi topped the podium in style as she scored an amazing 39 pts in the final,...