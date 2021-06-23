Sheldon man faces drug charges
A Sheldon man has been charged with multiple drug related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court following a routine traffic stop. Randall R. Baughman, 28, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent – amphetamine (>10-50 grams), three felony counts of bail jumping, one felony count of possession of THC (2nd+ offense), one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. All of the charges have a repeater modifier.www.ladysmithnews.com