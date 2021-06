Netflix shared the official trailer of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which is the beginning of the Fear Street trilogy, coming to Netflix throughout July 2021. We’ve been waiting to hear from the Fear Street trilogy for some time now. Based on the novels of the same name written by R.L. Stine, Fear Street is pretty popular as a novel series. So, the popular streaming platform is going to give it to us as a Netflix Originals trilogy. Interestingly, this trilogy is almost going to be released all at the same time. While we’ll get the first movie at the beginning of July, the rest will come throughout the month as well.