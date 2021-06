You know what they say, mother knows best. Of course, that is definitely the case if your mom happens to be Goldie Hawn. Her daughter, Kate Hudson says that Hawn was absolutely monumental in giving her the tools she needed to successfully co-parent her children with three separate fathers. Hudson revealed her own modern family on the podcast Divorce Sucks!, with Laura Wasser. She co-parents her children, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with all of their fathers. She also shared the best advice that Goldie Hawn gave her.