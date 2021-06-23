Cancel
Indians RHP Aaron Civale out 4-5 weeks with finger sprain

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

The Cleveland Indians have suffered another blow to their starting rotation, as right-hander Aaron Civale is expected to miss the next four to five weeks because of a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand. Per MLB.com, Civale will not throw for the next week or two, with his return...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Aaron Civale: Tallies win despite struggles

Civale (10-2) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles. Civale got plenty of run support, as the Cleveland offense scored six runs by the end of the third inning. However, he needed every bit of that to earn his 10th win of the season. Civale allowed two runs in the first inning and then surrendered a two-run home run in the fifth inning, causing him to exit with only a one-run lead. Though offset a bit by his ability to work deep into games, Civale has now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four outings. For the season, he has a 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts across 93 innings.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MLBMLB

Civale (finger) shut down, likely out 4-5 wks.

And then there were none. After meeting with Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday, Aaron Civale was diagnosed with a sprain in his middle finger on his right hand. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for one to two weeks and will likely miss four to five weeks of game activity.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Indians defeat Cubs despite Aaron Civale leaving early

Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered and five pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout to boost the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Cleveland also managed just six hits but benefited from the long ball to win for the sixth time in...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Cleveland's Aaron Civale to miss time with finger injury

Add the Cleveland Indians to the growing list of MLB clubs dealing with multiple pitching-related injury setbacks in the early days of summer. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game at the Chicago Cubs that starting right-hander Aaron Civale will be examined by a hand specialist Wednesday and probably land on the injured list because of an issue with the middle finger on his pitching hand that forced him out of Monday's matchup at Chicago before he completed five full innings of work.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians get rough injury update on starter Aaron Civale

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona provided a rough injury update on starting hurler Aaron Civale. With the Cleveland Indians hoping to catch and then pass the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, their journey just got a bit trickier. On Monday night, star pitcher Aaron Civale left his start early due to a right finger injury. He’s since been placed on the Injured List.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Not only does Wednesday mark the midpoint of the week, but we're also rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season. Barring any postponements, by the conclusion of Wednesday's action, the Athletics, Padres and Diamondbacks will have played a league-leading 82 games. Meanwhile, Cleveland will have 78 contests in the book with the Mets trailing the pack at 77.
MLBMLB

Goodrum placed on IL with sprained finger

The finger injury that forced Niko Goodrum out of Friday’s Tigers loss will keep him out a little while. It doesn’t appear to be major, but the absence will be long enough for the Tigers to get another look at Isaac Paredes as a shortstop. The Tigers placed Goodrum on...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds RHP Lucas Sims out one month due to elbow sprain

The Reds placed right-hander Lucas Sims on the 10-day injured list due to a right elbow sprain, per a club announcement. Outfielder Scott Heineman is up from Triple-A Louisville to take his spot on the active roster. Sims’ placement on the IL is retroactive to June 23. Reds skipper David Bell tells reporters that Sims is expected to miss around a month’s worth of games (Twitter link via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer).
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson sitting Monday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's one-off against right-hander Spencer Howard and the Philadelphia Phillies. Stephenson has only started once against a right-hander in his last four turns in the lineup. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Wade Miley on Monday and bat seventh.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 players to follow as Arizona League begins play

3 players in Cleveland Indians organization to follow as Arizona League begins. The minor leagues will see another league get underway on June 28 as the Arizona League will start up competition. While most years the Arizona League doesn’t draw much attention, this year it will consist of countless players taking the field for the first time after no minors in 2020. For the Cleveland Indians, that means seeing a lot of players acquired through trade for the first time.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Indians 6/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers (34-44) will collide with the Cleveland Indians (41-33) in a three-game competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Detroit managed to get even in a four-game series after a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday. The Tigers split the doubleheader match at 3-1 in the afternoon and 2-3 in the evening match on Saturday. Detroit bowed to Houston in the opening game at 3-12 on Thursday. Last time out, Center Fielder Akil Baddoo and Left Fielder Robbie Grossman were responsible for acquiring a couple of RBIs for the Tigers in the win. Third Baseman Jeimer Candelario, Right Fielder Daz Cameron, and Catcher Jake Rogers contributed one base hit apiece as the Detroit Tigers posted just four base hits in the winning effort. Starter Tarik Skubal gave up one run on one hit and struck out nine batters of the Astros in 7.0 innings pitched. Pitcher Gregory Soto earned the win in relief and improved to 4-1 this season.
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Inducted into UCLA’s Hall of Fame

The reigning 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is having a solid first season with the Boys in Blue, despite dealing with a long ball problem. Although he’s been one of the more productive starters in the National League this year, Jacob deGrom’s insane season may prevent him from repeating and earning another Cy Young.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

This Date in Baseball

1908 - Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox pitched the third no-hitter of his career at age 41, an 8-0 win over the New York Highlanders. 1948 - Cleveland's Bob Lemon pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers for the first American League no-hitter at night. 1962 -...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Monday 6/28/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.