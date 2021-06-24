Here's How Much NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr Is Really Worth

The biggest challenge for any driver in the NASCAR Cup series right now appears to be attempting to finish ahead of Kyle Larson. The winner of the last three Cup events, including the All-Star Race and the last two points-paying races, Larson is the favorite at 5-2 to win in the latest 2021 Ally 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. But this will be the first-ever Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway in series history, and Larson has never raced at the track before at any level in the major NASCAR national series.