Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piqua, OH

Woman charged, fined for leaving shark head along Great Miami banks

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hErMM_0adc7jVT00

PIQUA — A Dayton woman was ordered to pay a fine after being charged for leaving a shark head along the banks of the Great Miami River in Piqua in March.

Court records obtained by News Center 7 showed that Natalie Siler was charged by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife with Stream Litter, a misdemeanor.

The charge carried a fine of $176, which Siler paid earlier this month.

Siler had previously emailed News Center 7 admitting to leaving the shark head behind in Piqua. She also commented on a Facebook post saying she bought the shark head from Jungle Jims.

Official documents showed that Siler said she used the head as bait and thought it would be washed away. Siler also returned to the location to push the head into the river while recording it.

Siler’s family did not understand why she was in trouble. According to the Statement of Facts, her father reportedly told a wildlife officer that “if she had left an apple pie along the river instead of a shark head, no one would care.”

Siler was told by a wildlife officer that leaving the head behind risked spreading diseases to the native fish populations. Additionally, she “created a level of panic for people that noticed it.”

The ODNR officer on the case called the incident a case of “poor judgement.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
31K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Piqua, OH
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Fish And Wildlife#Great Miami River#News Center 7#Odnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Heat wave blasts Miami Valley; Are you staying safe?

DAYTON, Ohio — It’s the third day in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees in the Miami Valley, making it an official heat wave. That means there are a lot of people who are spending the day trying to beat the heat, whether they are at work or just working to keep their kids cool.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

'Our backyard': Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond Florida — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines. This time disaster struck...
Maine StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Maine man attempts to post bail with counterfeit cash

YORK COUNTY, Maine — A Maine man found himself re-arrested after authorities said he attempted to post bail for an initial offense with fake funds. Michael Deschesne was originally arrested by York County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on an outstanding theft warrant, WGME reported. According to deputies, the bail commissioner was...
Kettering, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Kettering police seek help identifying theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police say the man is a suspect in a theft incident that occurred at a business in the Town and Country Shopping Center on Saturday, June 26. Anyone with information on the identity of...
BaseballPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Surfside condo collapse: UConn pitcher discusses family’s close call

Baseball is a game of inches. As University of Connecticut pitcher Justin Willis discovered, the difference between life and death can be a matter of feet. Willis, 22, and his family escaped injury early Thursday when the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed. Willis, whose family was using his grandparents’ condo, was enjoying vacation time after his college baseball season ended earlier this month when the University of Connecticut was eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament, the Hartford Courant reported.
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Texas man gets 40 years after no contest plea in death of toddler

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man who pleaded no contest to killing his 8-month-old stepson was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Christopher Davila, 37, of San Antonio, entered the plea to a charge of injury to a child, a first-degree felony, the San Antonio Express-News reported. In January 2019, 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found wrapped in a blanket and buried in a backpack, the newspaper reported.