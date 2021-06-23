Travelers Championship: Notes, Odds & Best Bets
Half of the world's top-10 players are among those who have made the cross-country trip after the U.S. Open for this week's Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands was the site of the lowest score in PGA Tour history, with Jim Furyk carding a 58 in the final round five years ago. The par 70 layout has been the site of three wins by Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson is the defending champion, but it's not strictly a bomber's paradise.www.gwinnettdailypost.com