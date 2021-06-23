Donovan named NAIA softball tourney MVP

A former Half Moon Bay Cougar was named most valuable player of a college softball championship played last week in Columbus, Ga. Southern Oregon went into extra innings of the championship game to ultimately dispatch Cascade Collegiate Conference rival Oregon Tech, 7-5, on June 2. Riley Donovan was named the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series MVP. She led off the top of the ninth in the deciding game and sent a pitch over the center field fence for her eighth home run. Over seven games at the World Series, she went 11-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBIs.