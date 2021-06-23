Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Donovan named NAIA softball tourney MVP

Half Moon Bay Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Half Moon Bay Cougar was named most valuable player of a college softball championship played last week in Columbus, Ga. Southern Oregon went into extra innings of the championship game to ultimately dispatch Cascade Collegiate Conference rival Oregon Tech, 7-5, on June 2. Riley Donovan was named the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series MVP. She led off the top of the ninth in the deciding game and sent a pitch over the center field fence for her eighth home run. Over seven games at the World Series, she went 11-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBIs.

