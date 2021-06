SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yuka Saso was more nervous Tuesday at Torrey Pines than when she won the U.S. Women's Open in a playoff. The reason? She met Rory McIlroy. The 19-year-old Filipino has tried to pattern her swing after McIlroy. The USGA arranged the visit. No matter how nervous she was, Saso's engaging personality was on display. She spoke about seeing Phil Mickelson activate his calves. She walked a few holes with McIlroy but won't share the advice he gave. She wants to keep that for herself. Saso was leaving on Wednesday for Atlanta and the next major, the Women's PGA Championship.