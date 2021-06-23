Brandon Woodruff lifts Brewers to series win over D-backs

Following a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Rockies will continue to keep their momentum going at Coors as they face off against the NL Central-leading Brewers. Germán Márquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) seemed to really be finding his groove lately, pitching to a 1.89 ERA over his previous six starts before getting beat up by the Cincinnati Reds this past Saturday. The eight earned runs allowed matched his season high, and making adjustments will be paramount to the Venezuelan righty’s success on Thursday. After the outing, Márquez said it was a “rough outing,” and “I have to take that outing off my brain and be ready for the next one.” It’s true that most of the hits allowed were singles or seeing-eye doubles. The Brewers’ 2.10 team batting average is the lowest in the National League, so now’s as good a time as any to refresh and lock back in to his dominant ways.