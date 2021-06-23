Cancel
Brandon Woodruff lifts Brewers to series win over D-backs

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Brandon Woodruff tossed seven strong innings and helped his cause with a run-scoring single as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday in Phoenix. Woodruff (6-3) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts for...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
