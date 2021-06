Minnesota United came into Saturday night’s game against Portland Timbers with the goal of climbing up the table, but an understanding that it wouldn’t be easy at Providence Park on an evening where the temperature hit 106°F and forced the game to start an hour later than originally planned. The Loons had up to this point not managed a win on the road, but with a goal in the second minute from Adrien Hunou, Minnesota hung in long enough in enemy territory to pull off the 1-0 clean sheet to capture all three points. MNUFC are now on a six-game unbeaten streak and have climbed to fifth in the Western Conference.