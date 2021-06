Incognito mode, which also goes by Safe Browsing or Private Browsing names, has become a common method these days for less technical users to protect themselves from online spying. The basic idea is that the browser won’t keep a log of where users go and also block cookies that would let websites track users as well. As a lawsuit against Google indicates, that isn’t a foolproof system and different browser makers might interpret the restrictions differently. All privacy also goes out the window when unauthorized persons have physical access, which is why Google is bringing Face ID security to Chrome on iOS.