Aberdeen, SD

Marmorstein: What should a public university be?

Aberdeen News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This column has been updated to reflect that almost 50% of public university funding comes from students and parents. In his 1973 Pulitzer-prize winning book The Americans: The Democratic Experience, Daniel Boorstin observed that Americans tend to be uncertain about what education really is. But it is this very uncertainty, he notes, that makes Americans view education with almost a religious awe, to put into it our hopes and dreams, and to view educational opportunity as a fundamental right.

