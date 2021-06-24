Cancel
Menomonee Falls, WI

Class of 2022 Point Guard Seth Trimble Commits to UNC

By Isaac Schade
Posted by 
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 5 days ago

Wednesday afternoons in the month of June have been good to Hubert Davis and the UNC men’s basketball team. For the second Wednesday this month, the Tar Heels picked up a commitment for the class of 2022.

Seth Trimble, the younger brother of Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto, joins Will Shaver to make up the first two members of Hubert Davis’s inaugural recruiting class at North Carolina.

Trimble, a 6’3”, 185-pound true point guard from Menomonee Falls High School in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin chose Carolina over Michigan, but also held offers from Arizona State, California, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, USC, Wisconsin, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette, and Virginia.

The four-star rising senior follows a trend of younger brothers coming to Carolina in their sibling’s footsteps. Recently graduated Walker Miller came to Chapel Hill following his brother Wes Miller, now the head coach at Cincinnati. Rising sophomore Puff Johnson is the younger brother of Phoenix Suns’ wing Cam Johnson, who scored 11 points on Tuesday night in the Suns’ dramatic win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Given the timing of the announcement, the prevailing consensus was that Trimble would choose the Tar Heels. He had just finished an official visit to Chapel Hill on June 16-17. Trimble had also taken an official to Michigan (June 11-13) and an unofficial to Marquette (June 2).

There is discrepancy in Trimble’s ranking. Rivals has him up to 34th overall in the class of 2022 (the eighth point guard), up 75 spots from 109th. 247Sports lists Trimble at 101 overall, as the 21st point guard, and second in the state of Wisconsin. The 247Sports Composite splits the difference, placing Trimble at 54 overall, ninth positionally, and first in Wisconsin.

247Sports’ Jerry Meyer says of Trimble:

“A physically well built point guard at 6-3. Tremendous athleticism. An off the charts leaper off two feet. Slashes to the basket either direction with strength, quickness and composure. More of a penetrator but also shoots the ball well. Has a high arcing shot with a smooth release. Gets elevation on his dribble pull up. Finds open teammates with the pass but loves to get to the rim. Rebounds his position at a high level and has tremendous potential as a multi positions defender.”

In his junior campaign for Menomonee Falls, Trimble averaged 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 54.6% from the field, 35.1% from three, and 75.2% at the free throw line.

After a string of scoring dominant lead guards (Coby White, Cole Anthony, Caleb Love), the return to a prototypical point guard under Trimble will bring an interesting dynamic to the Tar Heels when he arrives on campus.

Make sure to check out highlights of Seth Trimble:

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your recruiting information. We’ll update you on UNC’s 2022 recruiting class as it continues to unfold.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

#Unc#Point Guard#Unc#The Tar Heels#Creighton#Tcu#Clippers#247sports#Twitter
