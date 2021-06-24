Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) -- Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night. Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx...

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damiris Dantas
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Layshia Clarendon
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Odyssey Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Minnesota Lynx#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sylvia Fowles leads Lynx to comeback win over Dream

Sylvia Fowles amassed 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots and Damiris Dantas made six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Lynx to an 87-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night in College Park, Ga. Kayla McBride made a jumper with 1:10 remaining for the game's final points...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

With Sylvia Fowles dominating, Lynx rally from big deficit to win in Atlanta

There are a lot of reasons why the Lynx, seemingly bereft midway through the second quarter of Wednesday's game in Seattle, were able to mount their biggest rally in six years for an 87-85 victory in Atlanta. Included in that list:. • Timely scoring by Kayla McBride, who scored seven of...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fowles has 30 points, 14 rebounds, Lynx beat Aces 90-89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas 90-89 in overtime Friday night to snap the Aces’ five-game winning streak. Fowles became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals...
NBADuluth News Tribune

Sylvia Fowles drops 30 as Lynx beat Aces in OT

After giving up a nine-point lead with three minutes left in regulation, the Minnesota Lynx rallied to snap the Las Vegas Aces' winning streak with a 90-89 overtime decision Friday in Minneapolis. Minnesota (7-7) built on a 25-15 third quarter to pull ahead 82-73 with 3:11 remaining in the fourth...
NBAWNBA.com

Lynx Center Sylvia Fowles Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The WNBA today named Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played June 21 through June 27. The Player of the Week award is the 13th of her career (sixth with Minnesota) and first this season. The 6-6 center led...
BasketballCanis Hoopus

Lynx 87, Dream 85: Big Syl Haunts the Dream

The announcement of Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier being named to the USA’s Women’s National Team was a welcome bit of good news to take the sting off an ugly 18-point loss to the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Big Syl, seemingly impervious to Father Time, will be embarking on her 4th Olympic games. Meanwhile, Phee would make her very first Olympic team and represent as the youngest member of Team USA. Last, but not least, Coach Reeve rounds out USA’s coaching staff as usual.
Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Sylvia Fowles selected to US Olympic Team for shot at 4th gold medal

Sylvia Fowles can add four time Olympian to her already impressive resume, if she so desires. Fowles, who led LSU to Final Fours and is one of just two women’s basketball players to have her jersey retired in the PMAC, was selected to the US Women’s National Team on Monday to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (note: the IOC is still calling it the 2020 Tokyo Olympics).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors could land No. 1 overall pick via blockbuster trade with Detroit

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021 - Deandre Ayton arrived to Game 4 in style

Deandre Ayton arrived at Game 4 of the Western Conference finals with some unique fashion choices. He pulled up to Staples Center wearing a shirt that featured a picture of Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker, broken nose and all, from Game 2. Ayton has his fair share of clutch moments...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Erase 26-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 5

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.