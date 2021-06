According to heath department officials, the COVID-19 virus delta variant has been identified in Hampshire County. The Hampshire County Health Department reported that the case was identified through routine public screening. Health officials reported in a Facebook post: "We have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease. Preliminary evidence suggests that vaccines currently used in the U.S. may be less effective against this variant, but will reduce the risk of severe illness. We are early in our efforts to understand variants and are sharing what we know currently. What we know is based on the evidence we have now and may change as new data emerges. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more."