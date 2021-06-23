The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 6-23-21

The Hawks have some very interesting names on their Summer League roster, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be contending for the championship:. Cam Reddish was especially incredible during the playoffs, shooting over 63% from three in the Eastern Conference Finals. Coming off of an injury-filled season, it will be good for Reddish to get some work in and ease into next season. Onyeka Okongwu looked like an incredible switchable big during the playoffs, and he’s another guy that will benefit from getting consistent minutes during the summer. His per 36 stats were pretty nice for a rookie — 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting almost 66% from the floor.